‘Shaitaan’ trailer: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn clash in diabolical horror-thriller

In Vikas Bahl’s film, Madhavan plays a mysterious stranger who casts an evil spell on a family

February 22, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R Madhavan in ‘Shaitaan’

R Madhavan in 'Shaitaan'

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan are entwined in a diabolical game in the trailer for Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller, Shaitaan.

Madhavan plays a mysterious stranger who enters a villa and, despite the protestations of the residents, refuses to leave. As the couple, played by Devgn and Jyotika, try to shove him out, he casts an evil spell over their young daughter, Janhvi, who begins to obey his every command, from guzzling tea powder to assaulting her father. The night gets progressively gnarly as the family attempts to escape this predicament.

Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Janki Bodiwala, who starred in Vash, also features in the remake.

Vikas Bahl has directed films like Queen, Shandaar, Goodbye and the recent Ganapath.

Shaitaan is slated for release on March 8. Amit Trivedi has composed the film’s music.

