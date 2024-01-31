GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production

Playback singer Shaktisree Gopalan will make her debut as the music director with ‘The Test’

January 31, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Nayanthara and Sashikanth in a working still from ‘The Test’

Nayanthara and Sashikanth in a working still from ‘The Test’ | Photo Credit: @ynotstudios/YouTube

Actors R Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara's upcoming cricket drama The Test has concluded production, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, which also features Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios.

The production company shared the news on social media and also posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the film's set.

Sashikanth has directed the movie from his script. He also produced the film alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra. Playback singer Shaktisree Gopalan will make her debut as the music director. The Test will reportedly be a pan-India release, coming out in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi along with Tamil.

Watch the video here:

