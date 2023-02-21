HamberMenu
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ becomes fifth Indian film to hit Rs 1000 crore mark

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, ‘Pathaan’ is directed by Siddharth Anand

February 21, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Pathaan’

A still from ‘Pathaan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, which was released on 25t h January this year, has collected more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Yash Raj Films, the production banner behind the film, confirmed the landmark by sharing it via a tweet which called Pathaan the “first Hindi film to breach Rs 1000 crore worldwide barrier during phase one of release.”

The makers also stated that the film has collected Rs 623 crore in India and Rs 377 crore overseas. Pathaan is now the fifth Indian film to achieve this feat. Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film as of now followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. Pathaan, which is currently in the fifth position, is expected to go up the list given that the film hasn’t been released in China yet.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand.

