Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’ tops IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023

January 09, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Entertainment website IMDb today announced the list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023.

According to its official report, the website determined its list by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the site.

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023*

Pathaan Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 Jawan Adipurush Salaar Varisu Kabzaa Thalapathy 67 The Archies Dunki Tiger 3 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Thunivu Animal Agent Indian 2 Vaadivaasal Shehzada Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bholaa

Additional information about IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023: