Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched film in India

November 21, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

Jawan, released in theatres across India on September 7, is reigning as the most-watched film in India on Netflix, the streaming platform said in a statement. The film dropped on Netflix two weeks ago with an extended cut. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, and directed by Atlee, Jawan turned out to be a major blockbuster.

“I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most watched film in India on Netflix, said Shah Rukh. “Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film. The overwhelming response we’ve received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. Jawan is not just a film; it’s a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix.”

ALSO READ:‘Dunki’ teaser: Shah Rukh Khan journeys miles for love in Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan told the story of a vigilante and his crew taking on corrupt institutions in bed with a deadly arms dealer. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting is the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. It will hit the screens on December 22.