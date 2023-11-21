HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched film in India

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in prominent roles, ‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee

November 21, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’.

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’. | Photo Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment/YouTube

Jawan, released in theatres across India on September 7, is reigning as the most-watched film in India on Netflix, the streaming platform said in a statement. The film dropped on Netflix two weeks ago with an extended cut. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, and directed by Atlee, Jawan turned out to be a major blockbuster.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is spectacular in Atlee’s socially-charged thriller

 “I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most watched film in India on Netflix, said Shah Rukh. “Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film. The overwhelming response we’ve received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. Jawan is not just a film; it’s a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix.” 

ALSO READ:‘Dunki’ teaser: Shah Rukh Khan journeys miles for love in Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan told the story of a vigilante and his crew taking on corrupt institutions in bed with a deadly arms dealer. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting is the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. It will hit the screens on December 22.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.