Shah Rukh Khan wishes love and luck to 'The Archies' team, recalls being fan of comics

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the live-action musical will also launch the acting careers of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda

June 13, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

PTI
hah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan launch a coffee table book ‘My Life in Design’ by Gauri during an event in Mumbai recently | Photo Credit: ANI

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday wished the team of Netflix's upcoming "The Archies" movie, which marks the acting debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the live-action musical will also launch the acting careers of Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh said he loved the comics while growing up and hopes the character of Big Moose, a great athlete but the poorest student in the fictional Riverdale High School, would be part of the upcoming film.

"I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love," the 57-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The other four actors set to star in the film are Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Akhtar is also producing "The Archies" along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner.

