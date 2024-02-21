GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shah Rukh Khan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga win at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

Khan was feted for his performance in the action thriller ‘Jawan’, while Vanga received the prize for Best Director for ‘Animal’

February 21, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024. In his acceptance speech, the 58-year-old actor said, “I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. Work of an artist is not important ...all the people around him or her make everything come together...so a lot of people’s hard work is involved in making Jawan and helping me win this award. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad..whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy...Inshallah, I will keep working hard.”

Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed Sam Maneckshaw in the war biopic Sam Bahadur, was adjudged Best Actor (Critics).

Animal actor Bobby Deol picked up the award for the Best Actor in a Negative Role. His director on the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was named Best Director.

Rani Mukerji and Nayanthara won Best Actress prizes for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Jawan respectively.

Take a look at the full list of winners -

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics)- Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain (Tere Vaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas

(with ANI inputs)

