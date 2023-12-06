HamberMenu
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan attend star-studded premiere of ‘The Archies’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, are making their debuts along with Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar’s film

December 06, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast and crew of ‘The Archies’ with Netflix co-chief Ted Sarandos

The cast and crew of ‘The Archies’ with Netflix co-chief Ted Sarandos

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies had its premiere at the Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The film, a live-action musical adaptation of Archie Comics, is set to release on Netflix on December 7.

The film’s cast, including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, attended the premiere along with Akhtar and co-writer/producer Reema Kagti.

Shah Rukh Khan, father of debutante Suhana, graced the event along with other members of his family. The Bachchan family also marked their presence to cheer for Agastya, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan with his family poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan with his family poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Suhana Khan poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Suhana Khan poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are others pose for pictures at the premiere of ‘The Archies’

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are others pose for pictures at the premiere of ‘The Archies’

Mumbai: Film director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar (L) and actor Rekha pose for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Film director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar (L) and actor Rekha pose for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Hema Malini (R) with his daughter Isha Deol poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Hema Malini (R) with his daughter Isha Deol poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh poses for photos at the premiere of Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Subhash Ghai, David Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Pooja Bhatt and many other industry figures also attended the premiere. They were joined by Netflix co-chief Ted Sarandos and Archie Comics co-CEO Jon Goldwater.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Akhtar described The Archies as a wholesome family watch. “I’m doing something on a streaming platform and there’s a lot of — including what we’ve done in the past — adult narratives, so here was my chance to do something for the tweens and to really talk to them. The film is set in a simpler time in India and we wanted to keep that innocence and that wholesomeness. It is that one film where the whole family can sit together and happily watch.”

