Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day celebrations

July 31, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Monday announced that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian national flag as part of the movie gala's Independence Day celebrations.

The festival is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, from August 11 to 20.

The multiple National Award winner said she feels honoured to get the opportunity to hoist the national flag at IFFM.

“I am happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences,” Azmi said in a statement.

The actor, known for critically-acclaimed performances in films including Sparsh, Arth, Masoom, City of Joy, and Midnight's Children, said she is excited about the upcoming edition of the film gala as it will host the world premiere of her upcoming film Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

“This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s, Ghoomer is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in the presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of.”

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said they are thrilled to have Azmi “join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance”. “We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Shabana Azmi's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences," she said.