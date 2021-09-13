Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s ‘Love Story’ trailer out, film to release on September 24

The new trailer of director Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu film indicates an intense story of romance and aspirations

The new theatrical trailer of director Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu film Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, indicates an intense story of romance and small town aspirations. The trailer comes in the wake of the film team announcing its new release date, September 24. Chaitanya plays Revanth, who opens a zumba centre, and Sai Pallavi is Mounica, a B.Tech graduate aspiring for a corporate career. Her innate flair for dancing, Revanth points out, can hold her in good stead than a regular corporate job.

Love Story was expected to release in summer 2021 and was postponed with the onset of the second wave of COVID-19. It was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, but was postponed reportedly to avoid clashing with Tuck Jagadish’s online release and the ticket pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Naga Chaitanya stated, ‘So happy to be finally putting this out… Can’t wait to see you all in theatres again’.

The film also stars Easwari Rao and Rajeev Kanakala; the songs composed by Pawan Ch are hugely popular, particularly ‘Saranga dariya’. Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has cinematography by Vijay C Kumar and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.