Sekhar Kammula film with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush goes on floors

Director Sekhar Kammula’s film starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush formally launched, shooting schedule underway

January 18, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Producer Puskur Ram Mohan, Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula

Producer Puskur Ram Mohan, Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A formal puja ceremony marked the official launch of director Sekhar Kammula’s new film that will bring together actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush. The untitled film, referred to currently as #DNS, is produced  by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations and stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. 

#DNS, which stands for Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Sekhar Kammula), was formally launched with a puja ceremony on Thursday morning. The shooting schedule began on Wednesday and crucial scenes involving Dhanush were filmed, according to a statement from the film’s team. 

Dhanush’s new Tamil film Captain Miller and Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Naa Saami Ranga, both released to coincide with the Pongal and Sankranti festivities, respectively, are currently running in theatres. This will be the first collaboration between the two actors.

Following the Telugu romance dramas Fidaa and Love Story, this film will be a departure for Sekhar Kammula and is expected to release in Telugu and Tamil. The technical team includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, production designers Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre. More details of the cast and crew are awaited.

