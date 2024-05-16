GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga’: Hansal Mehta announces next ‘Scam’ series

The new installment in the ‘Scam’ series will focus on the journey of late businessman and Sahara group founder Subrata Roy

Updated - May 16, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga

The poster for ‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has announced the next edition of the Scam franchise. Titled Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga, it will focus on the journey of controversial late businessman and Sahara group founder Subrata Roy.

Subrata Roy started the conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978. He was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for illegally raising over Rs. 24,000 crore from investors, leading to a famous dispute and case.

In 2014, Roy was arrested for failing to appear before the Supreme Court in a contempt case over the non-refund of dues. He spent time in Tihar Jail before being released on parole.

Battling health issues, Subrata Roy passed away in November, 2023. He was 75.

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Hansal’s new series is based on the book Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay. He had previously directed the megahit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and developed Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

“In the early 2000s, the glamourous Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approx. 25,000 crore rupees still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the Scam continue to reverberate even today,” read a note from the makers.

‘Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story’ series review: A real fake

“Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger than life story alive,” Hansal Mehta said.

Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga will stream on SonyLIV. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.