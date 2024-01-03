Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and MS Bhaskar team up for Vetri and Prathana Nathan’s next

January 03, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Veteran actors Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and MS Bhaskar are starring in a new film that will have Jiivi-fame Vetri and Love Today and Parking-fame Prathana Nathan as the lead. Interestingly, Prathana starred alongside Sathyaraj in Love Today and played MS Bhaskar’s daughter in the recently released Parking.

Helmed by debutant director Narendra Murthy, the new film will also star Sachu and Ayra. The film is said to be a dark comedy.

Bankrolled by Sekar G Productions, NS Uthaya Kumar of Kodiyil Oruvan fame is handling the cinematography for the untitled film while Jerard Felix is in charge of music and Ramar has been roped in as the editor. More details on the film are expected soon.