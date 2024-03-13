Sarah Paulson to star in the adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s book ‘Untamed’

March 13, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Sarah Paulson is set to star in the Warner Bros. TV adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s best-selling book Untamed. Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, has been roped in to adapt the memoir.

Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot are set to adapt the book. Jessie Nelson, Alexandre Schmitt, and Andrew Stearn will serve as executive producers. The project will mark the return of Vernoff, after she quit Grey’s and Station 19 at the end of season 2022-2023.

Untamed released in March, 2020, and became an instant hit. It spent seven weeks on the No.1 spot at the New York Times bestseller list. The memoir explores “the peace and joy we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world and start trusting the voice deep within us.” More than 2 million copies of the book was sold.

In 2020, Bad Robot, led by JJ Abrams, had bought the rights of the book. Meanwhile, another series titled Untamed, from Warner Bros., has landed an order at Netflix. The limited series is a crime thriller starring Erica Bana.