Sarah Paulson to star in horror thriller ‘Dust’

Hollywood star Sarah Paulson is all set to star in an upcoming horror thriller titled Dust.

The film has a script written by Karrie Crouse, who also directs along with Will Joines. Set to begin production in late August, the film will debut on Hulu in the U.S.

The story follows a mother trapped by increasing dust storms as she is haunted by past encounters and a threatening presence and takes extraordinary steps to protect her family.

Dust is produced by Searchlight Pictures. Notably, Paulson had previously collaborated with Searchlight in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave and Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing Dust, with Paulson also executive producing.

Meanwhile, Paulson was recently seen in Impeachment: American Crime Story and in the 10th instalment of American Horror Story. The actor is set to star in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, Untamed. She will soon begin production on Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park, directed by Pam MacKinnon.