HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Santhanam’s next is a horror-comedy titled ‘DD Returns’; first look and title teaser out

The film, directed by S Prem Anand, has actor Surbhi playing the female lead

April 14, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Santhanam in the first look poster of ‘DD Returns’

Santhanam in the first look poster of ‘DD Returns’ | Photo Credit: @iamsanthanam/Twitter

Actor Santhanam’s next is a horror-comedy titled DD Returns. The makers announced the same today, on the occasion of Tamil New Year, with a first look poster and title teaser.

The short teaser begins with an eerie voiceover in French that goes, “Life is like a game. There are many players. If you don’t play with them, they’ll play with you.” Meanwhile, we also see Santhanam and his gang entering a mysterious, ghostly bungalow.

Directed by S Prem Anand, DD Returns has actor Surbhi playing the female lead. Actors Redin Kingsley, Maran, Pradeep Rawat, Masoom Shankar, Fesi Vijayan, Rajendran, Munishkanth, Dheena, Bipin, Thanga Durai, Deepa, Saidai Sethu, and Manasi are also part of the cast.

With music scored by popular indie artist ofRo, the film has cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy, editing by NB Srikanth, and art by AR Mohan.

Produced by C Ramesh Kumar’s RK Entertainment, DD Returns is set to hit screens this summer.

Meanwhile, Santhanam, who was last seen in Agent Kannayiram, has Prashanth Raj’s Kick coming up.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.