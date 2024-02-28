GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Santhanam’s next, ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’; Kamal Haasan releases first look

The film stars Thambi Ramaiah and the late director-actor Manobala in key roles while the rest of the cast includes Muniskanth, Vivek Prasanna, Bala Saravanan, Maran and Cool Suresh

February 28, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’

First look poster of ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’ | Photo Credit: @ikamalhaasan/X

Actor Santhanam’s new film is titled Inga Naan Thaan Kingu. The film, for which the title is inspired by Jailer’s ‘Hukum’ track, is helmed by Anand Narayan. The film’s first look was released by Kamal Haasan.

Ezhichur Aravindan has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for Inga Naan Thaan Kingu which stars debutant Priyalaya as the female lead. The film stars Thambi Ramaiah and the late director-actor Manobala in key roles while the rest of the cast includes Muniskanth, Vivek Prasanna, Bala Saravanan, Maran and Cool Suresh.

Director Vignesh Shivan and Muthamil have written the lyrics for the film which is presented by Gopuram Films’ G.N. Anbuchezhian and produced by Sushmitha Anbuchezhian.

With cinematography by Om Narayan and editing my M Thiyagarajan, D Imman is composing music for Inga Naan Thaan Kingu. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and it’s currently in the post-production stage. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu is slated to be a summer 2024 release.

