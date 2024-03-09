Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch first ‘Heeramandi’ song on Miss World stage, floats music label

March 09, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are all set to unveil its first track 'Sakal Ban' on the global stage of Miss World. This song will also be the first track from Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music.

'Sakal ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of 'Heeramandi'. As per a source, "The first song of 'Bhansali Music', 'Sakal Ban' which also marks the first song of Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of 'Miss World'."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', entered the musical world and launched his own music label on Thursday.

'Heeramandi' is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to stream on Netflix. It also marks the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.