GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch first ‘Heeramandi’ song on Miss World stage, floats music label

The track, 'Sakal ban', will be a traditional song featuring all the leading ladies of 'Heeramandi'

March 09, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

ANI
Sanjay Leela Bhansali; a poster for ‘Heeramandi’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali; a poster for ‘Heeramandi’

Makers of the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are all set to unveil its first track 'Sakal Ban' on the global stage of Miss World. This song will also be the first track from Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to debut in ‘Maharaj,’ poster unveiled

'Sakal ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of 'Heeramandi'. As per a source, "The first song of 'Bhansali Music', 'Sakal Ban' which also marks the first song of Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of 'Miss World'."

‘Heeramandi’ to ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Netflix India reveals slate for 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', entered the musical world and launched his own music label on Thursday.

'Heeramandi' is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to stream on Netflix. It also marks the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.