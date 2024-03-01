Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to debut in ‘Maharaj,’ poster unveiled

March 01, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Actor Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film 'Maharaj'.

Produced by Yash Raj Entertainment, the makers on Thursday unveiled the film's poster and a short glimpse into the world of 'Maharaj'.

‘Maharaj’ also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was ‘Hichki.’

The film’s logline reads, “Inspired by true events, ‘Maharaj’ is an incredible David vs Goliath story. Set in the 1800s, it narrates how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter wields his pen to go toe-to-toe with this spotless figure of the community in a bid to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society. The period drama is an ode to mankind’s spirit to do good, to pursue and discover truth at any cost and to fight for humanity. It shows how one person’s will to affect positive social change can triumph over all evil and bring those in power to justice.”

A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist's fight to uncover the truth ✍️

Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix!#Maharaj#MaharajOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/iaoDrt60ap — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

Director Siddharth P Malhotra said in a statement from the PR team, “Set in the 1800s, ‘Maharaj’ is a film that is inspired by true events. It is a film that shows the resilience of human spirit and how a common man could wield the courage to help people around him and thus, help society at large. Get set to be mesmerized by a world of horse-drawn carriages, old-school printing presses, kaccha roads, beautiful traditions and a man’s willpower to do good.”

The official release date of ‘Maharaj’ is still awaited.