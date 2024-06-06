GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Nicole Kidman confirms 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon starred as friends Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie on hit HBO show, which was originally conceived as a limited series

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:50 pm IST

PTI
Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz in ‘Big Little Lies’

Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz in ‘Big Little Lies’

The third season of Big Little Lies is in the works, says lead star Nicole Kidman, confirming that author Liane Moriarty is writing a new book in the series.

‘Big Little Lies’: Third season under development

Kidman, who sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair with former co-star Reese Witherspoon, has asked fans to wait for the new season of the popular show, revolving around four women of a wealthy Californian town and how their lives take a turn when a murder takes place.

“Just you wait! We’re moving fast and furious. And Liane is delivering the book. And we’re in good shape. So the rest is... We need to shut up because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. Because if you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study,” Kidman told the magazine.

Both Kidman and Witherspoon starred as friends Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie on hit HBO show, which was originally conceived as a limited series.

‘Big Little Lies’ is a masterclass on the traumas of motherhood

Witherspoon was worried about Big Little Lies finding the right audience due to its shifting tone. “I was like, ‘This show is not going to work. It’s not going to work,'” Witherspoon said. “And it freaking worked.”

The first season of the show released in 2017 while second season premiered in 2019.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.