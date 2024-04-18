GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at Adil Hussain over ‘Kabir Singh’ remark: Replacing your face with AI

Hussain, in a recent podcast, said that he regretted acting in ‘Kabir Singh’, calling it misogynistic and saying the film “makes me feel small as a human being”

April 18, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adil Hussain, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has responded to Adil Hussain’s admission that he regrets acting in Kabir Singh (2019).

In a recent podcast on YouTube, Adil Hussain revealed that he had signed Kabir Singh without reading the script or watching the original. Hussain played the role of a medical college dean in Kabir Singh.

A Hindi remake of Vanga’s own Telugu cult hit Arjun Reddy (2017), Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor as an alcoholic surgeon with anger issues. The film was a blockbuster despite being criticized as violent and misogynistic. Critics held that the film the promoted toxic masculinity by normalising the ill-treatment of women in romantic relationships. 

Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘Animal’ has started a ‘healthy conversation’ about toxic masculinity

“That’s the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on,” Hussain was quoted as saying in the podcast. He added that he went to see the film in Delhi and walked out after 20 minutes, finding its content misogynistic.

“I went to see Kabir Singh in Delhi and after 20 minutes, I just walked out. The only film that I have regretted doing till date is Kabir Singh because I think it is misogynist and makes me feel small as a human being,” Hussain said.

“I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, it doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified,” Hussain added.

Responding to the viral video, Sandeep wrote on X, “Ur ‘belief’ in 30 art films didn’t get as much fame to u as ur ‘regret’ of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I’ll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help

Now smile properly.”

Anurag Kashyap meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘He is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being’

Vanga, a commercially successful director noted for his frequent aversion to criticism, had earlier courted a feud with Javed Akhtar after the latter criticized his film Animal, a violent revenge saga starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Through a statement, the filmmaker had defended a scene where Kapoor’s character asks Tripti Dimri to lick his boot. “Writer of your (Akhtar’s) calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE... Let love be free from the politics of gender... (sic),” a statement from the team of Animal had read.

