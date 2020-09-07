Samyuktha Hegde accepts apology from Kavitha Reddy in moral policing row

The actor and her friends were attacked and abused for their attire while working out at a park in Bengaluru, which led to social media outrage

Congress spokesperson Kavitha Reddy took to social media to share a video, apologising to Kannada and Tamil actor Samyuktha Hegde and her friends for abusing and harassing them in the moral policing row on September 4.

Samyuktha and her friends were attacked and abused while working out at a park in Bengaluru. A mob, which was instigated by Kavitha Reddy, accused the Comali star of being indecent in public for wearing workout clothes. The actor was wearing a sports bra and pants and practising the hula hoop.

Samyukta recorded the ongoing drama on her Instagram live, and stated that the mob was heckling and harassing her, as well as calling her a drug user, just because she is an actor.

Earlier, Kavitha Reddy had put out an elaborate statement in which she claimed that she was being blamed unnecessarily for moral policing Samyuktha, and that the real version of events was different.

However, after the issue and Samyuktha’s Instagram video went viral on social media, Kavitha has offered an apology, posting a video along with a note: “I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde and her Friends!”

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Samyuktha responded to the video apology and wrote, “Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.”

The actor was last seen in the Tamil film, Puppy. Her next will be the Kannada film, Thurthu Nirgamana, directed by Hemanth Kumar.