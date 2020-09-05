Actor Samyuktha Hegde moral policed and harassed while working out in Bengaluru

The Kannada and Tamil actor and her friends was abused by a mob at a public park and accused of being a drug user, which led her to post an Instagram video on the incident

Kannada and Tamil star Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were subjected to a horrific example of moral policing this week, as they were attacked and abused while working out at a park in Bengaluru. This incident took place next to the Agara Lake in HSR Layout in the city.

A mob, which was instigated by a lady who was later identified as AICC member Kavitha Reddy, accused the Comali actor of being indecent in public for wearing workout clothes (Samyuktha was wearing a sports bra and pants and practising the hula hoop as she’s a fitness enthusiast).

Soon, more people joined the mob and threatened to link Samyuktha’s name along with the drug racket controversy that’s currently sweeping over the Kannada film industry. Some even claim that they would tell the media and the cops that the actor was consuming drugs. A few men even start yelling, “Down Down Samyuktha”.

Samyuktha Hedge recorded the ongoing drama on her Instagram live, and stated that the mob was heckling and harassing her, as well as calling her a drug user, just because she is an actor.

“This was in broad daylight and in a public park. The woman hurled abuses at us for simply wearing workout clothes. This is moral policing and it has to stop,” she said in her video, and the proceeded to detail what happened.

She also took to Twitter to reveal the identity of the lady who abused them and tagged the official Twitter page of Bengaluru City Police, writing, “The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWrong (sic)."

The actor was last seen in the Tamil film, Puppy. Her next will be the Kannada film, Thurthu Nirgamana, directed by Hemanth Kumar.