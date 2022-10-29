Movies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, which causes the weakening of muscles.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the star wrote, “Your response to the  Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with.”

She added, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. This too shall pass.”

The actor’s last release was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and she will next be seen in Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telugu cinema
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 4:24:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/samantha-ruth-prabhu-diagnosed-with-autoimmune-condition-myositis/article66069241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY