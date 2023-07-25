HamberMenu
SAG-AFTRA Foundation relief fund gets a ‘historic’ donation from Dwayne Johnson

The seven-figure donation will reportedly aid around 7000-10000 members

July 25, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson | Photo Credit: AP

The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is in its second week with no sign that a swift ending will be achieved. The non-profit organization SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) declared the union was going on strike on July 13.

Its president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson sent a letter to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors pointing out the financial need for its members because of the strike. According to an article in Variety, Dwayne Johnson’s team reached out to say he wanted to help and a phone call later, the actor made a contribution to the fund.

Vance said to Variety, “It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it.’ This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

Though the exact sum of the contribution is being kept confidential, the seven-figure donation will aid around 7000-10000 members according to Wilson. Vance added, “Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike when you stand for something — as the saying goes if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything — you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top and upfront. So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’”

