Ryan Reynolds wraps shooting of ‘Deadpool 3’

Directed by Shawn Levy and also starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson

January 25, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

PTI
A still from ‘Deadpool 3’

Announcing a wrap on Marvel Studios' "Deadpool 3" after a delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ryan Reynolds said he is grateful that he got a chance to make a movie with "my closest pals".

Directed by Shawn Levy and also starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film will see Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson.

Reynolds shared a shooting update on his official Instagram account on Wednesday.

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with 'Deadpool' wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect.

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th..." the actor captioned a picture of the superhero's spandex costume in his signature wry sense of humour.

"Deadpool 3" will see Jackman return as the fan-favourite Wolverine. The actor, who played the adamantium-clawed mutant on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with 2016's "Logan". Wolverine dies at the end of the James Mangold directorial.

Reynolds previously said the third part of "Deadpool" will be set before the events of "Logan", which was set in the year 2029.

Levy and Reynolds have previously worked on "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project".

In the aftermath of the strikes, "Deadpool 3" will now release in US theatres on July 26, 2024, as opposed to its earlier scheduled date of May 3, 2024.

The film also marks the anti-hero's entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019.

