Ryan Gosling wants to redo iconic ‘La La Land’ dance sequence

May 04, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

In a recent revelation, Ryan Gosling confessed to a moment from the acclaimed 2016 musical romance, 'La La Land,' that continues to "haunt" him to this day.

The actor, who starred opposite Emma Stone in the Oscar-winning film, expressed his desire for a redo of a particular scene, citing his infamous "La La Hand" as the reason. Gosling recently appeared for an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter where he candidly admitted his regret over a scene featured on the movie's promotional poster.

Reflecting on a dance sequence with co-star Emma Stone, Gosling lamented his decision to position his hand differently, resulting in what he described as his "La La Hand." Recalling the moment, Gosling expressed, "There's a moment that haunts me where we're dancing, Emma and I. I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie."

He explained his deviation from the intended hand position, which he believed would be cooler, despite contrary opinions.Despite receiving an Oscar nomination for his role as Sebastian in 'La La Land,' Gosling humorously acknowledged that his dance background did not prevent the "hamburger-hands" mishap. The actor's "La La Hand" blunder, as he described it, inadvertently affected the energy of the scene, leaving him with a lingering sense of remorse.

'La La Land,' directed by Damien Chazelle, remains a milestone in Gosling's career, earning him critical acclaim and contributing to the film's six Oscar wins.