Rukmini Maitra to star in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s ambitious Bengali film ‘Draupadi’

Adapted from a Prize-winning 1984 Odia novel, the film explores the epic Mahabharata from the perspective of Draupadi

July 28, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rukmini Maitra



Actor Rukmini Maitra will star in director Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s upcoming Bengali-language film Draupadi, a feminist retelling of the Mahabharata.

Draupadi is adapted from the Prize-winning 1984 Odia novel Yajnaseni: The Story of Draupadi, by Pratibha Ray. It explores the epic Mahabharata from the perspective of its often-stigmatized heroine, Draupadi.

This is Maitra’s second collaboration with Mukherjee after Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan, a biopic of theatre personality Binodini Dasi. The film is currently in post-production.

According to reports, Draupadi will be a visual spectacle mounted on an ambitious scale. Mukherjee is currently researching and writing the screenplay with Paawaan Aagarwal.

