Kerala

Bengali film festival draws crowd

A contemporary Bengali film festival being held in Thrissur is drawing a good crowd.

The 10-day first-ever Bengali film festival in Thrissur is being organised by The International Film Festival Thrissur, Janasamskara Chalachitra Kendram & Federation of Film Societies of India with support from The Thrissur Corporation and Department of Culture and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

In all, 11 contemporary Bengali feature films are playing with two movies paying homage to the legendary Satyajit Ray— Aparajito and Abbar Kanchanjangha.

Bio-feature on renowned writer Mahasweta Devi is another highlight of the festival. It also exhibits new age experimental Bengali cinema of Amitabha Chaterji, Sourish Dey, Biplab Bandyopadhyay, and Rajdeep Paul. The festival, which has been screened in Ravikrishna Theatre, will conclude on September 26.


