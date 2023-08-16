HamberMenu
Vijay Antony’s next, ‘Romeo’; to be bankrolled by his new production house

Starring Mrinalini Ravi as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ilavarasu, Sudha, Sreeja Ravi

August 16, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Romeo’

First look of ‘Romeo’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music director-turned-actor Vijay Antony has signed a new film titled Romeo. Also known for producing his own films under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner, Vijay Antony has now started a new production house named Good Devil through which he will produce Romeo.

Starring Mrinalini Ravi as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ilavarasu, Sudha, Sreeja Ravi and others. Romeo is directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan who had earlier helmed the YouTube Series Kadhal Distancing and Episode 3 of I Hate You I Love You.

The film, which is planned to be shot in Malaysia, Bangkok, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Tenkasi, and Mahabalipuram, will also be released in Telugu under the title Love Guru. Romeo’s music will be by Barath Dhanasekar while Farook J Basha is in charge of cinematography. Vijay Antony, who had earlier edited his own films like Thimiru Pudichavan, Kodiyil Oruvan and Pichaikkaran 2, will be handling the editing for this film too.

Meanwhile, the actor has films like Agni Siragugal, Ratham, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan and Valli Mayil in different stages of development.

