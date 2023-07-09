HamberMenu
Robin Wright to direct romance drama ‘Bingo’

The actor said ‘Bingo’ is in the same vein as the cult classic Harold and Maude but without its “dark centre”

July 09, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

PTI
Robin Wright attends the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 08, 2023, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

Robin Wright attends the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 08, 2023, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic | Photo Credit: Gabriel Kuchta

Hollywood star Robin Wright has found her next directorial venture in Bingo, a romance drama starring Patricia Clarkson.

Wright, who made her debut as a director with 2021's Land, shared the news in an interview with Variety on the sidelines of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czech Republic.

The actor said Bingo is in the same vein as the cult classic Harold and Maude but without its "dark centre". The script is written by Annakate Chappell. The story is a "modernised, beautiful" take on a May-December romance, a romantic relationship between two people with a considerable age difference.

"I love directing. I love seeing what actors can do. And pulling it out of them," said Wright, who directed many episodes of her Netflix show House of Cards. The project will mark a reunion between Wright and Clarkson, who had featured as Jane Davis in House of Cards.

On the acting front, Wright will be next seen in Here, which reunites her with Tom Hanks, her co-star in multiple Oscar-winning 1994 movie Forrest Gump.

