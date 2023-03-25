HamberMenu
Robert Downey Jr, Robert Pattinson to lead new film by Adam McKay

McKay’s next feature, titled ‘Average Height, Average Build’, is described as a ‘part serial killer thriller, part comedy’

March 25, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Robert Downey Jr (L), Robert Pattinson (R)

Robert Downey Jr (L), Robert Pattinson (R)

Filmmaker Adam McKay has roped in Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr for his next feature film, titled Average Height, Average Build.

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, actors Amy Adams and Danielle Deadwyler will also star in the project, being described as "part serial killer thriller, part comedy", according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

McKay, who previously directed movies such as The Big Short, Vice and Don't Look Up, has also penned the script for the new film.

Also Read: ‘I think there is a ballerina inside me’: Robert Pattinson

Pattinson will essay the role of a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily.

Downey Jr will play a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun.

The project will be produced by McKay's Hyperobject Industries and Kevin Messick.

Pattinson is currently awaiting the release of Mickey 17, the latest movie from multiple Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho.

Downey Jr will be next seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He is also in talks to star in the remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo.

