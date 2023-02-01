Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ to release in October 2025

February 01, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman Part II' has locked October 3, 2025 as its release date.

However, the storyline and more details regarding the project have been kept under wraps for now. According to Variety, Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’ will continue to be a standalone property and fall under the newly branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ category, while Gunn and Safran are creating a new DC Universe that will include the 2025 theatrical release ‘Superman: Legacy.’

According to Gunn, any DC movie or TV show set outside the main DC Universe will be given the 'DC Elseworlds' label, just like DC Comics. Variety further reports that along with 'The Batman Part II,' Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the ongoing animated series 'Teen Titans Go!,' and a separate Superman film by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates are among the upcoming projects on the 'DC Elseworlds' schedule. These are all part of the 'DC Elseworlds' universe.

The latter project, originally introduced in 2021, is still under development. A draft of Coates' screenplay has been anxiously anticipated, according to Gunn and Safran. Talking about 'Batman', Variety reports that Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore their version of Batman in the 'DC Elseworlds' sidebar, while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman in the DC Universe.

The two declared that a Batman and Robin film, based on 'The Brave and the Bold' comics, will be a part of the DC Universe. Reeves is preparing to begin filming 'The Batman Part II' as well as a spinoff series focusing on Colin Farrell's character, the Penguin.