HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robbie Williams relives his highs and lows in new Netflix show

Robbie Williams’ mental health is a running theme of the four-part series, which captures the intensity of his success and sees him opening up about his battles with addiction and self-doubt and the toxic effects of the tabloid culture of the 2000s

November 02, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Reuters
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams looks back at his life in a new Netflix documentary series that tracks his journey from a 16-year-old boy band member to a 49-year-old entertainer and father of four.

In “Robbie Williams”, filmed over several days and set inside his Los Angeles home, the “Angels” and “Rock DJ” singer is shown behind-the-scenes footage of himself, shot over several decades, for the first time. Watching the videos on his laptop, often in his bed, Williams shares his observations and emotions.

Williams’ mental health is a running theme of the four-part series, which captures the intensity of his success and sees him opening up about his battles with addiction and self-doubt and the toxic effects of the tabloid culture of the 2000s.

"That was a trauma trip," Williams said as he attended the launch of the show and a pop-up exhibition in London on Wednesday.

"I've just been delving into mental illness and alcoholism and drug addiction. And then I'm watching it, all of those episodes. What is important to me is that I get to control some of the narrative. This is me controlling some of the narrative."

Robbie Williams, left, and Ayda Field pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the ‘Robbie Williams’ documentary

Robbie Williams, left, and Ayda Field pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the ‘Robbie Williams’ documentary | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Williams shot to fame as the youngest member of the '90s pop group Take That and went on to launch a successful solo career which has seen him topping charts and performing in front of tens of thousands around the world.

The show's director Joe Pearlman and his team combed through some 30,000 hours of material filmed by camera operators following Williams since his early Take That days.

"I wanted to tell a real story. I think Rob's story is one of real pain and struggle and inner turmoil. I didn't want to make something fluffy. I wanted to make something that served Rob, and Rob wanted to tell the truth,” Pearlman said.

“Robbie Williams” starts streaming on Netflix Nov. 8. A pop-up event coinciding with the launch and celebrating Williams’ career is open to public in London’s Covent Garden Nov. 2-5.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.