Rishi Kapoor's death: Amitabh Bachchan, Prakash Javadekar react

A day after actor Irrfan Khan's demise, members of the political and film fraternity are mourning the passing of another important figure in the Bollywood. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning.

He had been under treatment for cancer and was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Rishi Kapoor was a powerhouse of talent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "anguished" by the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled Kapoor's passion for cinema, and referred to him as a powehouse of talent.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he wrote.

I am destroyed, says Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was Rishi Kapoor's co-star in his most recent film 102 Not Out was one of the first to break the news of Kapoor's death on Twitter.

"He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away.. I am destroyed !" wrote Bachchan on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was one of the firsts from the political world to condole Rishi Kapoor's death.

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," he wrote on Twitter.

My heart is heavy, writes Priyanka Chopra

"This is the end of an era," wrote actor Priyanka Chopra on Twitter, sharing a photograph of with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu.

"My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. Rishi sir, your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit," she wrote on Twitter.

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

"My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir," she added.

Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor.

“A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” he said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rishi Kapoor's passing is a "great loss to the world of creativity."

"Saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days. A great loss to the world of creativity. My sincere condolences!" he wrote on Twitter.