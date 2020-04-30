Rishi Kapoor, veteran Hindi actor, passes away

Movies

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed way at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said.

The 67—year—old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after he was not keeping well.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 following whichhe was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September last year.

Post return to India, Kapoor’s health has frequently been in focus. In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

He is survived by his wife Neetu and son Rabir, both of them are actors.

