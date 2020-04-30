Rishi Kapoor's death: Amitabh Bachchan, PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth react

A day after actor Irrfan Khan's demise, members of the political and film fraternity are mourning the passing of another important figure in the Bollywood. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning.

He had been under treatment for cancer and was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Huge loss for entertainment industry: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, calling it as shocking and a huge loss for the entertainment industry.

“Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more,” Mr. Kovind tweeted.

“A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends,” the President added.

Rishi Kapoor was a powerhouse of talent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "anguished" by the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled Kapoor's passion for cinema, and referred to him as a powehouse of talent.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Rishi was always ready with a smile: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan and Rishi Kapoor notably played fast buddies in Ramesh Sippy’s 1985 film, Saagar. Their bond extended beyond the screen, too. On the demise of Rishi on Thursday, Kamal Haasan obviously “can’t believe it”. He penned an emotional note to bid goodbye Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai aged 67.

“Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family,” Kamal tweeted.

Heartbroken: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who had acted with Rishi Kapoor in the Hindi flick Dosti Dushmani, described him as a “dearest friend” over his co-star’s demise following his battle with cancer.

“Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor,” Rajinikanth said in a tweet.

I am destroyed, says Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was Rishi Kapoor's co-star in his most recent film 102 Not Out was one of the first to break the news of Kapoor's death on Twitter.

"He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away.. I am destroyed !" wrote Bachchan on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.

Rishi's death shocking: Javadekar

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was one of the firsts from the political world to condole Rishi Kapoor's death.

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," he wrote on Twitter.

A torch-bearer of illustrious legacy: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Rishi was only a good actor, but also a straight forward human being.

“In his death, we have lost a link to connect two generations of artists. He was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy of his family whose contribution to the Indian film industry is unparalleled,” Thackeray said.

Enjoyed Rishi Kapoor's movies as a fan: Tibetan PM-in-Exile

Paying tributes to Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, Tibetan Prime Minister-in-Exile Lobsang Sangay on Thursday said he watched his movies and enjoyed them as a fan.

“RIP Rishi Kapoor-ji!,” Sangay informed in a tweet.

“My profound condolences to family members of Rishi Kapoor. My first movie in life was ‘Laila Majnu’ You have entertained me for four decades. I have watched your movies and always enjoyed them as a fan. May you reborn and entertain the world again.”

My heart is heavy, writes Priyanka Chopra

"This is the end of an era," wrote actor Priyanka Chopra on Twitter, sharing a photograph of with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu.

"My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. Rishi sir, your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit," she wrote on Twitter.

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

"My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir," she added.

Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor.

“A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” he said.

Unreal, unbelievable : Sports fraternity

The sports fraternity has come in unison to pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

Hard to accept this: Kohli

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” Kohli tweeted.

I grew up watching up his movies: Sachin

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rishi and his post read: “Very very sad about the passing of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was also very gracious whenever we met over the years. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole family.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: “Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing of Rishi Kapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Former India cricketer Madan Lal wrote: “Shocking and devastating this news has been. Can’t imagine that Rishi Kapoor is no more. 2020 has been devastating.”

“Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul,” said India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Rishi never got his due: Mithali Raj

Ace India woman cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted: “Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji. Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers. Huge loss. Will miss dearly on the silver screen.”

“Heart Broken Broken heart. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family,” former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis tweeted.

One bad news after the other: Sania

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza said: “What a year already but what a sad and depressing week this is turning out to be. one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor.”

“Woke up to this sad news...May his soul rest in peace ...we will miss u sir.,” tweeted Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Rohan Bopanna tweeted: “Oh my god, waking up to read Mr. Rishi Kapoor passing away. Such a tragedy. Condolences to his family.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Great loss: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rishi Kapoor's passing is a "great loss to the world of creativity."

"Saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days. A great loss to the world of creativity. My sincere condolences!" he wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies and from our reporters)