Richa Chadha live on Instagram @the_hindu

Dolly of Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Naghma Khatoon of Gangs of Wasseypur, Devi of Masaan, Bholi Punjaban of Fukrey... Richa Chadha has impressed viewers with her compelling performances in a diverse set of roles. She has been just as forceful with her clarity of thought and sane and sensible views on the world around us at large.
But who have been the big influencers in her life as an actor? The actors, characters, films and performances that have moulded and made her. We talk about this and more with her @the_hindu Instagram tonight at 8 pm in the ongoing #ActorsOnActors sessions in the #LockdownWithWeekend series.
This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Richa Chadha is on Saturday, May 30, at 8 pm IST on @the_hindu.
