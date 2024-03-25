GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen threatened her over her memoir

Wilson, an Australian actor known for films like ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’, had claimed that an unnamed Hollywood actor had engaged “a crisis PR manager and lawyers” to threaten her over a chapter in her upcoming memoir

March 25, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rebel Wilson, Sacha Baron Cohen

Actor Rebel Wilson has named Sacha Baron Cohen as the former co-star she claims was trying to stop her from writing about him in her memoir.

In an earlier Instagram post, Wilson, an Australian actor known for films like Jojo Rabbit and Pitch Perfect, claimed that an unnamed Hollywood actor had engaged “a crisis PR manager and lawyers” to “threaten” her over a chapter in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. The book is scheduled to hit stands on April 2.

Following up her discloser, Wilson wrote on Instagram Stories, “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The “asshole” that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Wilson had worked with Baron Cohen in the 2016 spy comedy The Brothers Grimsby. She played the role of Dawn, the girlfriend of Baron Cohen’s football hooligan character Nobby.

In prior interviews, Wilson had expressed displeasure about her experience of working with Cohen, telling an Australian radio show that Cohen asked her to do a nude scene in Grimsby.

“Sacha is so outrageous.... Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me,” Wilson was quoted as saying.

Baron Cohen is yet to respond to Wilson’s accusations.

