HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rebel Wilson suffers ‘stunt accident’ during ‘Bride Hard’ filming

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shared a photograph of her face with stitches on her Instagram Storie

August 06, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Rebel Wilson has revealed that she suffered an accident while filming for action-comedy movie Bride Hard and had to get three stitches.

ALSO READ
Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann join cast of comedy ‘Rock The Boat’

The Pitch Perfect star shared a photograph of her face with stitches on her Instagram Stories. “Not the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am,” she posted on Friday.

Bride Hard, directed by Simon West, is currently filming in Savannah, Georgia.

The story revolves around secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet — “being a maid of honour for her childhood best friend.”

Related Topics

cinema / English / English cinema / disaster and accident

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.