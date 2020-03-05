My favourite five...

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Clint Eastwood returns as ‘The Man with No Name,’ in the final instalment in the ‘Dollars’ trilogy. The movie revolves around three gunslingers who try to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

Django Unchained

Set among the slave plantations of pre-civil war America, this Tarantino film stars Jamie Foxx as a slave who joins a bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz to rescue his wife. Despite the bloodshed and the violence, the movie gives space for the portrayal of the plight of the slaves.

Meghamalhar

Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma are the leads in this film directed by Kamal. The film zoom in on the dynamics between two adults who once shared a strong friendship. They meet again after a long interval but have to part yet again due to familial duties.

22 Jump Street

The sequel to 21 Jump Street, the comedy revolves around two undercover cops on a mission. Things, however, take a different turn as one of them falls in love.

Life is Beautiful

Set in Nazi Germany, the film depicts the life of Jews during Hitler’s regime. This Academy Award-winning Italian film features some very difficult themes such as war, fear, separation and death.

