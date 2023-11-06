HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to viral deepfake: ‘Extremely scary’

The actor has called for urgent and collective action against the misuse of digital technology to inflict harm on public figures and women

November 06, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has spoken out after a ‘deepfake’ video of the actor was widely circulated on social media.

On Sunday, a video went viral of a woman resembling Rashmika entering an elevator in a black outfit. The clip, however, was later exposed to be a ‘deep fake’, a piece of AI-generated media that replaces a person’s likeness with that of another. Often convincing in appearance, deep fakes are created to spread misinformation or malign specific individuals.

ALSO READ
AI-generated child sexual abuse images could flood the internet; UK watchdog calls for action

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” Rashmika wrote on X, tagging the concerned cyber cells.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had earlier reacted to the video and demanded legal action. Bachchan and Rashmika had worked in the 2022 family drama Goodbye.

Bachchan was the first to react after a fact checker posted the deepfake clip along with the original video of a British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel, and demanded an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfakes in India. Responding to the post, Bachchan wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal”.

ALSO READ
Rashmika Mandanna’s next titled ‘The Girlfriend’; first-look video out

Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted on Monday that the government is committed to protecting its citizens online. Mentioning the IT rules notified in April, 2023, the minister said that platforms are obligated to fight misinformation and that deep fakes are the “latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms”.

Rashmika starred in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and will feature in the upcoming Hindi action thriller Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

(with PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.