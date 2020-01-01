Rao Ramesh is basking in the response he’s been getting for ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’

Actor Rao Ramesh has an immense fan following, be it in the cities or in rural areas. Directors specifically write roles and lines for him and when he gets into the act, there is no stopping him. He has been getting noticed for his roles in recent years and the response he is getting for his performance in the recent Telugu film Prathi Roju Pandage is phenomenal.

The moment he appears on screen, the crowds especially in the single screen theatres, scream, whistle and clap; if this isn’t stardom then what is? Most of our films are hero-centric, and the supporting cast gets very little to do. Very rarely such stories come up where character artistes can have a field day.

For Rao Ramesh, did a chance like Prathi Roju Pandage come after a decade? The actor says, “I am getting this [opportunity] after 100 films. When [director] Maruthi approached me, he narrated a few scenes and said the viewers will talk about Sathamanam Bhavati but once the story gathers steam, they will forget it.”

Rao Ramesh’s dialogue rendition makes it feel like the lines are his own. He says, “Dialogues are given to me only at the location and I improvise it a little, the rest is entirely to the director’s credit. Maruthi gave me so much freedom that the fluidity in my body language and facial expressions were noticed and appreciated by the audience. I told the unit I don’t want to wear spectacles because expressions won’t be seen much, but I had to wear it. Ikkada kallajodu dhati expressions kanapadali (the expressions should be visible beyond the glasses) and I pulled it off. Maruthi doesn’t command an artiste, he gives you freedom without any restrictions. At the same time I don’t misuse the freedom.”

The chosen one

Be it RX100, Oh! Baby or Majili, Rao Ramesh showed his dexterity and the directors who have written it believed that there is no alternative to the slot he has been given. The actor is also grateful to Sai Dharam Tej for accepting to do Prathi Roju Pandage, and mentions that not every hero who is going through a lean phase would accept such a script. The strategy paid off and the film is giving rich dividends to all those who believed in it.

Rao Ramesh avers that he is nothing without a writer or a director. A few film he has acted in have not been impactful. One of the recent disappointments for him was in F2. In big budget films with a huge star cast, the scope for the supporting cast is limited. So it is imperative they put their best foot forward. “I wish all our Telugu artistes get more opportunities in our films. Though talent has no boundaries, we should see that our artistes don’t fade away.”

All for entertainment

This generation doesn’t know much about Rao Ramesh’s father, the late Rao Gopala Rao who was a great talent but his body language was limited; but Rao Ramesh uses it to his maximum. “I try and balance positive and negative character traits given to me. Sarcasm always works in my case. I have also realised that irrespective of the hard work you put in, it is entertaining scripts that people look forward to. Sad stories have no takers. Making people laugh is an adrustam (luck). My father always said that if I had to derive benefit from any occupation, take up something that benefits all, our happiness and satisfaction doubles. When Maruthi tells me that he is tired of answering phone calls where people are constantly talking about my role, I feel happy. I am indebted to him.”

To wrap it up, the actor says the recognition he is getting for Prathi Roju Pandage is like a shot in his arm and he believes that God gives what we deserve at the right time.