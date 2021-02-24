‘Tuck Jagadish’, ‘Rang De’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and more from Telugu cinema

Leading up to the theatrical releases, film units have stepped up promotions

To coincide with actor Nani’s birthday on February 24, the teams of his forthcoming films Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy lined up updates. The teaser of Tuck Jagadish, unfolding to a folksy song composed by S S Thaman, gave a glimpse of what’s in store in this new film that marks the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana, after Ninnu Kori. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma star in this film pitched as a family entertainer. Tuck Jagadish is scheduled to release on April 23.

Nani’s other film titled Shyam Singha Roy, for which the first look poster was revealed, is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the team is currently shooting in Kolkata. Said to be a supernatural thriller with a story of reincarnation, the film has on board actors Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Rahul Ravindran.

Rang De, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 26. The team shared a photograph featuring the director, lead actors, cinematographer P C Sreeram, V K Naresh and Vennela Kishore, and stated that they have completed filming and are working on the post-production.

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in ‘Rang De’

Among the other announcements this week, director Teja revealed that he is working on a sequel to his debut film Chitram (2000), which starred the late Uday Kiran and Reema Sen. Chitram 1.1, Teja stated, will star 45 newcomers and commence filming in March.

Naresh Agastya who starred in the 2019 crime comedy Mattu Vadalara has signed a new film in which he will star alongside Rahul Vijay and Brahmanandam. The yet-untitled film written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka will also star Divya Sripada and is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu. Sandeep Raj, the director of Colour Photo, is the dialogue writer for this film.

Meanwhile, actor Sri Simha Koduri of Mattu Vadalara has signed a new film titled Bhaag Saale, backed by Suresh Productions, Big Ben Cinemas and Madhura Entertainments, written and directed by Praneeth Bramandapally.