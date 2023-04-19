Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh’s ‘Rana Naidu’ to return for a second season

April 19, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Netflix on Wednesday renewed its popular crime drama series Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, for a second season.

An official adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan, the show brought together the real-life uncle-nephew duo for the first time. It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said Rana Naidu ended the first quarter of 2023 for the streamer on a high note. "The high-adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. We are delighted to announce that this high-stakes family drama and the riveting father-son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action," she said.

Don't worry, the Naidus are coming back to sort out all your kiri kiri ♥🔥#RanaNaidu season 2 is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/KVJDrIB5wH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 19, 2023

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, Rana Naidu is created by Karan Anshuman, who co-directed the series with Suparn S Varma. According to Aaron, the reason for the show's blockbuster success was its "strong characters, authentic and fast-paced storytelling".

"The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to bring the world of the Naidus alive and we're thrilled that audiences everywhere have been hooked on to the characters and their story. The success of season one will encourage us to amp up the energy, drama, and thrills for the second one and we can't wait to share the next chapter with Netflix members everywhere," he added.

Rana Naidu’s star cast includes Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. The first season is streaming worldwide on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam