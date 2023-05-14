HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Double iSmart’: Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh return for ‘iSmart Shankar’ sequel; film to release in 2024

Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Double iSmart under the banner of Puri Connects.

May 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

PTI
Announcement poster of ‘Double iSmart’

Announcement poster of ‘Double iSmart’ | Photo Credit: @Charmmeofficial/Twitter

Double iSmart, the sequel to the 2019 sci-fi hit iSmart Shankar, will be released on March 8, 2024, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The announcement was made on Sunday, a day before lead star Ram Pothineni’s 35th birthday.

Billed as a pan-Indian film, the movie will see Ram and director Puri Jagannadh reunite for the second chapter in the film franchise.

ALSO READ
‘BoyapatiRAPO’: Ram Pothineni’s film with Boyapati Sreenu to release on October 20

According to a press release issued by the makers on Sunday, Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Double iSmart under the banner of Puri Connects.

Jagannadh has penned the story of the upcoming film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The names of other cast members will be announced later, the makers said.

iSmart Shankar, the first film, followed an assassin (Pothineni) who helps the police when a slain cop's memories are transferred to his brain.

ALSO READ
‘The Warriorr’ review: Ram Pothineni’s latest suffers from generic screenwriting and shallow characters
Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.