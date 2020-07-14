Rakul Preet Singh: ‘The sets of Indian 2 were a learning experience’

Rakul Preet Singh had a 2019 to remember. Not only did the actor straddle three different film industries with ease, she also delivered some of her career’s most memorable roles, be it NGK’s Vanathi in Tamil, De De Pyaar De’s Ayesha in Hindi or Manmadhudu 2’s Avantika in Telugu.

The 29-year-old has become one of the country’s most coveted female stars, and it’s not just because of her performances on-screen. As the girl child education ambassador for the Telangana government, Rakul has also been vociferously active in her mission to empower young girls, be it her social media campaigning or being part of events on ground.

Aboard six projects in 2020 — action-thriller Attack with John Abraham, comedy Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Kaashvie Nair’s untitled romance with Arjun Kapoor, sci-fi fantasy Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan, and the biggest of them all, director Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan — Rakul was on top of her game, something that has come to a grinding halt in the wake of the pandemic.

But the actor has no regrets (“I just see the positive side to it honestly, it’s not like any of us saw this coming!”) and is making the most of the longest “forced vacation” of her life, as she terms it. Excerpts from an interview:

Being one of the busiest actors in the country, how challenging was it to suddenly switch off and stay at home when you were in overdrive work mode?

None of us saw this coming, so we have to try to deal with it. The entire planet was forced to shut down. I’m not someone who sees the negative side to things, I’ve used the time to re-energise, to read, learn new skills… everything I couldn’t do while I was shooting.

I have six films to look forward to with all my pent-up energy, I’m going to spring back to action the moment I hear my next call time for a shoot.

You are working in three different industries simultaneously, while switching between characters in just a matter of days. Do you have a process to balance this?

I have a very active switch off and switch on button. Even when I’m packing up, I totally forget I’m an actor and become Rakul — just Rakul the person — and disassociate myself from the work I did all day. I don’t carry the baggage of the character back home with me at all. So if I’m switching back to my real life or a new role, it helps. I’m blessed I’m able to compartmentalise my mind that way.

Working with Kamal Haasan and Shankar is a milestone that most actors down south covet; what can you tell us about Indian 2?

Oh, the experience was great, and I got to work with such amazing people like Shankar and Kamal sir so early on in my career. So much learning happens when you are surrounded by people who are so good at what they do; the way they are on set, how they approach a scene and the treatment given to it. It is one thing in writing, but with all the improvisation on set, it becomes something else.

I learnt in a very subconscious way, about myself as an artist and everything else to do with my job. The better the people you work with are, the more it rubs off on you and improves your craft.

You recently appeared on Zee Cafe’s talk show Starry Nights Gen Y, where you discussed your role as an ambassador for girl child education. How do you handle a responsibility like that?

I’ve grown up understanding that giving back to society is a way of evolving and a way to be: charity begins from home. I’ve learnt that from my family, right from the time we were children.

A lot of people are underprivileged and dont have the basic necessities. When the universe is kind to you and gives you so much more than what you asked for, the least you can do is use your influence in a positive way. The quantity doesn’t matter, it’s the intention you do it with.

If I’m able to influence even one percent of who follows me online, it’s worth it. I’ve realised that my voice can matter and bring about a change. There’s already so much negativity, and what we do now will have a lasting impact on our planet and future generations. We need to act now, how will we co-exist otherwise tomorrow?

Rakul Preet Singh on the episode

Appearing on the episode with De De Pyaar De filmmaker Akiv Ali, it was obvious you shared a great camaraderie with him. Do you look for that comfort factor with all your directors and co-stars?

Absolutely! Imagine going to work with people you don’t like, on a daily basis. I believe that the flow of energy is very important when you’re creating something, only then can you be honest to the product. More fun equals less stress. With someone like Akiv Ali, I’ve never seen him angry and he really believed in keeping his actors calm and composed always. That reflects on screen at the end of the day.

After such a gamut of roles and films, what do you want to try next? Is the OTT space an option you’re considering?

There is lots and lots to do, I don’t think I’ve done enough at all. Cinema’s really changing and the potential for well-written female characters is here more than ever before. I don’t mean just female-oriented movies, scripts have become more universal and about the storytelling aspect of it. More films give equal importance to the male and female characters, and I’m excited to do more such roles with meaning.

OTT is something that I’ve always been open to. If you do digital, you reach a whole section of the audience that don’t necessarily come to theatres, who have grown up on content from the west. So if something really path-breaking comes, I’m definitely open to it.

What’s the first thing you’d like to do once the lockdown ends and the ‘new normal’ begins?

Start working again! I want to shoot so badly. Everything else is fine, I’ve come home, met my parents and brother, taken courses and classes and been as positive as can be. But now I just want to get back to real work.

The Starry Nights GEN Y episode with Rakul Preet Singh will have a rerun on July 18 at 10 PM on Zee Café and Zee Café HD