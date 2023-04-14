‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’: First look of Mohanlal from Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film out

April 14, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The first look of Malaikottai Vaaliban, actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, was unveiled by the makers today.

The first look shows Mohanlal, in an all-new look with an Iron kada around his neck, pulling battling ropes in front of a large moon at the backdrop. As speculated earlier, it seems like Mohanlal is playing a wrestler in a period drama in the film.

Written by PS Rafeeque, Malaikottai Vaaliban also features Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, Bengali actor Katha Nandi (who was seen earlier this year in the Tamil film Thalaikoothal), and actor-comedian Danish Sait.

Lijo is joining hands with his frequent collaborators for the technical department of the film; the cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, music is composed by Prashant Pillai, and editing is by Deepu Joseph.

Malaikottai Valiban is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production house launched by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John, along with Max Labs, and Century Films.

Mohanlal, last seen in Monster and Shaiji Kailas’ Alone, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline. He will also be seen alongside Shivarajkumar in Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Well known for helming films like City of God, Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, and Churuli, Lijo’s recent film was Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty.