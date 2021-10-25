Rajinikanth honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award: ‘I am nobody without my fans’

The Superstar dedicated his award to his mentor K Balachander, his brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad and his bus driver-friend Raj Bahadur

Actor Rajinikanth was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award today at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, for his contribution as an actor, producer and screenwriter.

Instituted in 1969, the award is the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema. The award was decided by a jury consisting of five members: Asha Bhonsle, director Subhash Ghai, Mohanlal, Shankar Mahadevan and actor Biswajeet Chatterjee.

After Amitabh Bachchan received the award in 2018, there had been no nominee for the past three years.

Rajinikanth was present at the ceremony wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and son-in-law Dhanush (who shared the best acting honours for Asuran, along with Manoj Bajapayee for Bhonsle)

After receiving the award, Rajinikanth took the stage to make a short speech.

Rajinikanth receiving the award

“Good morning to the Honourable Vice President, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, all the dignitaries on stage and the award winners. I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank the Central government for this.”

“I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, and I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this to my my brother Thiru Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure to me, and raised me with great values instilling spirituality in me,” he remarked.

The actor also remembred his close friend, bus driver Raj Bahadur. “He was the first person to identify the acting talent in me when I was a bus conductor, and encouraged me to enter the world of cinema. I’d also like to thank all my producers, directors, technicians, co-artistes, distributors, media and the press.”

He concluded thanking his fans, and saying that he is “nobody without them.” “They are the Gods who keep me living,” Rajinikanth signed off.

On the work front, the actor’s action-drama Annaatthe is all set to hit screens this Deepavali.