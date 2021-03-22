67th National Film Awards: Complete list (updating)

The 67th National Film Awards are currently being announced in New Delhi

The 67th National Film Awards are currently being announced in New Delhi. The awards are for films from the year of 2019. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ceremony was supposed to be held in May last year, but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Here is the complete list of all the winners (updating):

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Non-Feature Films

Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Watch the National Awards event live here: